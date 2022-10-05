Effort to provide preventative treatment for HIV set back by pandemic

Dr. Alok Patel

Caleb Hellerman, Global Health Reporting Center
Caleb Hellerman, Global Health Reporting Center

Three years ago, the Trump administration laid out a plan to drastically reduce new HIV infections. While cases are on the decline, the effort has faced significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Special correspondent Dr. Alok Patel reports in partnership with the Global Health Reporting Center.

Dr. Alok Patel

Caleb Hellerman, Global Health Reporting Center
Caleb Hellerman, Global Health Reporting Center

Caleb Hellerman is a reporter, writer and filmmaker who has a fascination with terrifying diseases. He has produced a number of award-winning programs at ABC News and CNN, and was supervising producer of the CNN Medical Unit. He lives in Atlanta where he writes about science and medicine and runs Curiosity Lane, a documentary and online media production company.

