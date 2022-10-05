October 5, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden visits Florida to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian as rescue and recovery efforts continue across the state. An American citizen detained for over six years in Iran flies out of the country for surgery. Plus, how the effort to provide preventative HIV treatment has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: