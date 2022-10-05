Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden visits Florida to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian as rescue and recovery efforts continue across the state. An American citizen detained for over six years in Iran flies out of the country for surgery. Plus, how the effort to provide preventative HIV treatment has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic.
