El Paso mass shooting survivors reflect on gun violence and grief 4 years later

Tito Anchondo:

A lot of people get upset because I'm against the death penalty, because I think that's just too easy. That's just like an easy out.

I think it's worse punishment sitting with your thoughts, knowing that you got arrested in jail and you have no freedoms left. I think that's the worst punishment a human being can get.

I was able to look that guy in his eyes and forgive him and let him know that his actions will not affect the rest of my life.

My brother was a very loyal type of person. He was a great, funny individual. He was about to be a great father. The next year, following the shooting, my father dies as well. It's very depressing at times. I'm not going to lie. It does get very depressing.

But, at the same time, it's something that has helped me change my life for me to become a little bit more responsible and mature.