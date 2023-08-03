Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday on the NewsHour, former President Trump is arraigned in federal court following his indictment in the Jan. 6 case. Former Attorney General Bill Barr gives an insider's take on Trump's latest criminal charges. Plus, four years after a mass shooting killed nearly two dozen in El Paso, two people affected by the tragedy reflect on gun violence and grief.
