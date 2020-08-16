100 years after women’s suffrage, work remains in achieving equality

Amanda Zamora:

This is the story of this pandemic in so many ways.

Women are being disproportionately impacted in virtually every arena, except perhaps for mortality rates. You know, women are at the frontlines of healthcare and they're at the frontlines of education. They make up the majority of low wage jobs.

You know, women are experiencing double-digit unemployment for the first time. We had made such tremendous gains in the workforce over the last half of the century and women have seen those virtually evaporate overnight. Women have lost 11 million jobs in the first months of this pandemic. And experts say that 8% of those jobs, that's tens of thousands of women at work, are not coming back online.

The other thing that we're seeing in the workforce and even in our own newsroom is that women are being forced to choose. Do they go back to work? Do they stay at work or do they stay home and take care of their families, of their children? Women are still doing the outsized share of caregiving in their households, and they are being confronted with this impossible choice as schools are struggling to figure out how to reopen safely as thousands of daycare facilities have shuttered across the country.

Women are just in this impossible position of choosing between staying in the workforce or choosing their families.