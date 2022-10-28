Elon Musk fires Twitter executives, promises overhaul after taking over platform

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, Elon Musk has promised to rollback content moderation policies and restore some suspended users, including former President Donald Trump, who today praised the takeover on social media.

It's all part of Musk's plan to prioritize free speech on the platform. But critics fear the site could be overrun with hate speech, bots and disinformation.

Yesterday, Musk tweeted a message on that to Twitter advertisers, saying — quote — "The reason I acquired Twitter is because it's important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner. That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences."

For more on this, I'm joined by Elizabeth Lopatto. She's senior writer at The Verge and author of the newsletter "This Week in Elon."

Welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.