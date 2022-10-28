Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, a man targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacks her husband in their home in the latest example of rising threats against lawmakers. Elon Musk takes over Twitter and immediately fires the company's top executives, promising to overhaul the social media platform. Plus, Republican and Democratic candidates in Nevada make their last pitches to Latino communities.
