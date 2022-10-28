October 28, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, a man targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacks her husband in their home in the latest example of rising threats against lawmakers. Elon Musk takes over Twitter and immediately fires the company's top executives, promising to overhaul the social media platform. Plus, Republican and Democratic candidates in Nevada make their last pitches to Latino communities.

