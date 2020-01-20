Entertainment lawyer and MeToo trailblazer Nina Shaw on a pivotal career moment

Nina Shaw:

The environments I have worked in have often been psychologically bruising, have often been scarring in different ways.

But, in my mind, they don't compare to the environments that so many women work in, where they are actually physically unsafe.

I was among the women who were invited to the first Time's Up meeting.

I had already been like a bit of a rabble-rouser in speaking up about something that people didn't like, didn't want to hear. So I spoke of the fact that, if you go to your agent's office, and you sit in that room, and you are the only person of color, you know that is wrong. You know that is unacceptable. And it is your job to say that to the people who represent you.

The New York Times ended up picking up the speech. And I think the title of the article was something like "A Voice From Behind the Scenes Asks Tough Questions."

I mean, I remember I got back to my office, and, immediately, the word had spread. And a number of agents called me and said: "I heard you told our clients to fire us all."

And I said: "No, I didn't tell your clients to fire you. I told you to hire someone who looks like your clients."

We're all fighting for the same thing, which is the end of inequities based on gender and race.

I had a very clear sense as I was growing up that the things that were happening to me and the things that I could take advantage of were all built on the sacrifice of other people.

I always felt this incredible duty.

And it probably was because these things were discussed so openly in my household about what was going on in the civil rights movement of that era.

I always tell the story about how, when my mom was doing chores, I would sit at like the end of an ironing board or I would sit on a stool in the kitchen and I would read The New York Times to her.

And people say, oh, gosh, your mom must have really wanted you to know about news and all of that. And, no, my mom just wanted to know what was going on in The New York Times. And she couldn't read it herself because she was doing something else.

That's how she fully integrated us into the world. I always had this sense of, you have to be a really clear advocate for yourself, because no one else is going to advocate for you.