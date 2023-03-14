EPA announces new rules to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Kyle Midura
Kyle Midura
For the first time, the federal government is on the cusp of regulating a class of deadly, so-called "forever chemicals" out of America’s drinking water. The EPA's proposal applies to six of those chemicals, known as PFAS compounds, and would require water utilities to clean any detectable level out of their systems. Annie Snider from Politico joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the new limits.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
