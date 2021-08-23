Errin Haines and Lisa Lerer on Afghanistan evacuations, infrastructure debate

Errin Haines:

Well, I think it's still early days, Judy.

I mean, we're a week into this Afghanistan exit. And, certainly, the handling of this is something that folks are wanting accountability for. You had the president telling George Stephanopoulos in that interview that even in his calculus months ahead of what we have seen unfold in the last week, that he knew that this — there was going to be — it was going to be a chaotic process.

Obviously, that is exactly what is unfolding. And, yes, you absolutely have some folks even within the Democratic Party who are really being very critical of the administration's response.

And you see the administration being increasingly responsive, the president delaying going back to Wilmington, so that he could look responsive on this issue, so many administration officials out on the Sunday shows over the weekend and even today trying to engage with members of the press, trying to appease them as they continue to kind of raise questions about the way that this exit is being handled and what folks can expect going forward, particularly vulnerable Afghanis who were helpful to us during this war, the women and girls who we know are going to be vulnerable under a Taliban regime.

And so Democrats are going to — they're saying that there could be hearings as soon as this week dealing with accountability from the Biden administration. So, I think that, even as this is early, I think we're going to continue to see folks even within his own party, as well as obviously Democrats and members of the political press, continuing to try to hold this administration accountable, and then continuing to try to respond.