EU may offer a Brexit extension, but political complexities remain

Amanda Sloat:

That's correct.

So it's almost 1:00 a.m. here. Leaders have been meeting for nearly seven hours with Theresa May. What we are hearing now is that they are prepared to offer an extension until October 31.

The significance of that date is, that is when the new European Commission will meet. French President Emmanuel Macron was certainly the most hard line coming into these negotiations. And our understanding from reports coming out of the room is that he was up against the vast majority of other member states in terms of insisting on a short extension, whereas many of the others were sympathetic to a long extension.

He had two primary focuses in terms of maintaining the integrity of the working of the E.U. institutions. The first requirement, which the U.K. had been prepared to meet, was to hold European Parliament elections at the end of May if it hadn't reached an agreement until then.

The second thing that Macron was quite focused on was wanting to ensure that the commission was able to function, and, in particular, was talk about removing the British commissioner. So given what we are understanding from these results, which, as you said, are now being presented to Prime Minister May, it seems that French President Macron won in terms of getting a shorter extension, but perhaps slightly longer than what he was initially hoping for.

There's also an expectation that there will be a review mechanism in June to see where the U.K. is in terms of having held these U.K. elections and whether it is on track to leave by the end of October.