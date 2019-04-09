In the UK, Brexit supporters feel their will is being thwarted

Judy Woodruff:

And now we return to the trials and tribulations of Brexit, as Prime Minister Theresa May looks to secure an extension to the United Kingdom's departure date from the European Union.

Having watched three times as Mrs. May failed to persuade Parliament to accept her divorce deal, many people who voted to leave the E.U. fear that Brexit will never happen.

Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant has been assessing the mood in Gravesham in Kent, a district southeast of London represented by a hard-core Brexiteer member of Parliament.