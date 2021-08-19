Evacuating Afghans who helped U.S. a ‘high priority,’ national security official says

Jon Finer:

Well, Judy, we do believe it is possible to get all Americans in Afghanistan who wants to get out of the country out by that time.

We have been communicating steadily with Americans, really from the moment this administration took office, and even before, through our State Department, which maintains a list of people who have been resident in Afghanistan over a period of time.

Now, we don't have an exact count, because we don't track when people come and go from the country. But we have been sending an increasingly urgent series of messages to those people that they should leave Afghanistan for their own safety and security, even before the recent crisis.

We have even offered in recent days and weeks to provide financial assistance for people who want to purchase flights out of Afghanistan when the commercial aviation system was up and running. And we are reaching out to them directly again today to try to locate any Americans who remain in the country who would like to get out, so we can help facilitate their departure.