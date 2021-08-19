Thousands of Afghans can’t access the airport. Those who can recall Taliban threats, abuse

Jane Ferguson:

Demonstrators paraded a long Afghan national flag through the streets of Kabul today, a show of defiance against Taliban rule as the country celebrated independence day, the end of British control in 1919.

Sporadic anti-Taliban protests spread to more cities. Many were met with gunfire to break up the crowds. Taliban fighters reportedly fired on people waving the Afghan flag at a rally in the eastern city of Asadabad. Witnesses said several people were killed. Gunfire also rang out for another day outside's Kabul's international airport, as crowds desperately tried to flee the country.

For those who make it past the Taliban checkpoints and into the airport compound, life here is pretty rudimentary. Thousands are sleeping outside, and yet the atmosphere is one of hope and relief. It may not be comfortable, but it's safe.

NATO and Taliban officials estimate at least a dozen people have been killed in and around the airport in recent days, either by gunshots or in stampedes. The Taliban has even called on the country's imams during Friday prayers to persuade their followers to stay in Afghanistan.

The U.S. is urging people to get to the airport as soon as possible. But Taliban fighters are preventing many from doing so, despite U.S. officials repeatedly saying they'd struck a deal with the Taliban to allow passage.

Pentagon officials reported more than 7,000 people have been evacuated so far. About 5, 200 U.S. service members are involved in that operation. Armed U.S. fighter jets are also flying overhead to maintain security. Back in Washington, the Pentagon estimated between 5,000 and 9,000 people can be flown out daily, a number they are hoping to increase.