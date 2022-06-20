Examining Asian American civil rights 40 years after Vincent Chin’s murder

Judy Woodruff:

This month marks 40 years since the brutal killing of Vincent Chin in a suburb of Detroit.

The 27-year-old was beaten to death with a baseball bat by two men, who were fined $3,000 and received no jail time. The killing sparked calls for justice in his name and a national movement among Asian Americans.

Amna Nawaz is back with a closer look at the legacy of Vincent Chin today, part of our ongoing coverage of Race Matters.