Examining the American Medical Association’s racist history and its overdue reckoning

Aletha Maybank:

As you mentioned, he did slaves — without anesthesia on enslaved women.

And so it's a representation of how bodies literally were used, were experimented upon, were not valued, without any consent, and how that still even translates to some level until today.

And so the reality is, is that women's bodies, Black women's bodies, bodies of other people of color and those who have been historically marginalized are still not fully valued. And that's really what our data and evidence is really showing up.

If we look at the COVID-19 pandemic, the data is really telling us that we're not valuing all lives the same way. Everybody doesn't have the power or the resources or the conditions in order to achieve optimal health. And that still is pervasive through our health care and our medical system.

And so we really wanted to make sure that we were very explicit about that in this report, that we didn't tiptoe around the edges, as I kind of say, sometimes do soft equity work. But we really named the root causes of oppression in this country, and really even speaking to and starting to name the impacts of colonization, as well as capitalism, as just an introduction.

And, as you can imagine, many of these terms are not — are new to the people in the health care profession and make people very uncomfortable. And so we're trying to find ways to bring folks along, while, at the same time, being very direct and instructive that this is where we really need to go if we really, really are committed to advancing equity and really committed to racial justice work in health care.