Examining the state of war in Ukraine after Russia seizes the Luhansk region

Nick Schifrin:

And to discuss the state of war in Ukraine, we turn once again to Michael Kofman, research program director in the Russian Studies Program at the Center For Naval Analyses.

Michael Kofman, good to have you back on the program.

What's the significance of Russian forces seizing all of the Luhansk region?

Michael Kofman, Center for Naval Analyses: Well, like, with those two main cities, now that they have the rest of the region, they're at least part of the way towards their political objective, which is seizing the entire administrative territory of the Donbass.

However, a lot of the harder fighting is still ahead for the Russian military. The Ukrainian military conducted a withdrawal from that area, and they are now building a new defensive line. They are going to fortify around the main cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

And so, while you could say that Russia has made incremental or fitful progress, it's still very far short of their actual political goals so far in this war.