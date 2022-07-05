July 5, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, police search for a motive behind the July 4 parade shooting that has shaken the community of Highland Park, Illinois. Then, the Supreme Court's ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency raises questions about whether the U.S. can effectively fight climate change. Plus, Ukrainian refugees in Europe struggle with psychological trauma caused by the Russian invasion.

