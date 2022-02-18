Examining the ‘ugly moments’ from the Russian figure skating controversy

Lisa Desjardins:

The women's ice skating competition has been a particularly ugly moment for the Games this week.

For more about it, I'm joined by Stephanie Apstein of "Sports Illustrated." She's covering the Games right there in Beijing.

Stephanie, let's start with that ladies competition that we in the United States saw last night. I don't think I have ever seen anything like it. Could you help take us through those ugly moments, Russian skaters being treated very sternly, raising a lot of controversy? A great deal of emotion there at the end.

What happened?

Stephanie Apstein, "Sports Illustrated": Yes, I don't think I have ever seen anything quite like it either. It was really hard to watch.

Kamila Valieva, who had been the favorite going into it and was competing under this cloud of doping suspicion, struggled dramatically in her free skate. She fell twice. She stepped out of jumps. I mean, it was really a mess. She was crying by the time she came off the ice.

And the first person who greeted her was her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who basically just started yelling at her immediately, asking her why she had given up, basically why she wasn't trying harder.

So, understandably, Valieva continues sobbing. And then they announce that she has finished fourth, meaning the her teammate Anna Shcherbakova is going to win. Shcherbakova is alone at that moment that she finds it out. She's sitting there just sort of stunned, looking not terribly happy.

The second-place finisher, Alexandra Trusova, is sobbing as well, because she completed a very challenging routine that she thought should have won. So she is weeping. She's yelling that she hates skating, she hates the sport, she hates her coaches, she never wants to do it again, everybody has a gold medal except for her.

It was really — really an upsetting scene to see these three teenagers all having really big emotions, all for pretty upsetting reasons.