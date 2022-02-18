February 18, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, President Biden says war in Ukraine will come soon as the U.S. blames Russian-backed separatists for inflaming conflict in eastern Ukraine. Then, China claims to allow athletes to voice their views on the internet but critics remain skeptical, and David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh the congressional response to Russian aggression and gun violence in the United States.

