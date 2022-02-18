Friday on the NewsHour, President Biden says war in Ukraine will come soon as the U.S. blames Russian-backed separatists for inflaming conflict in eastern Ukraine. Then, China claims to allow athletes to voice their views on the internet but critics remain skeptical, and David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh the congressional response to Russian aggression and gun violence in the United States.
Segments From This Episode
-
Biden says Russia poised to invade Ukraine as the U.S. continues to seek diplomacy4 min
-
News Wrap: Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy6 min
-
Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter sentenced for killing Daunte Wright2 min
-
Germany’s ambassador to the U.S. says Russian forces present a ‘massive threat’7 min
-
Examining the ‘ugly moments’ from the Russian figure skating controversy7 min
-
What’s keeping Olympic athletes from speaking out against China’s human rights record?6 min
-
Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner discusses winning gold at the Winter Olympics8 min
-
David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart on the congressional response to Russian aggression13 min
-
Yo-Yo Ma and Gabby Giffords perform ‘Sound of Silence’ to honor lives lost to gun violence1 min