Exhibit explores artists’ efforts to end U.S. intervention in Central America

"Artists' Call" was the name of the effort in 1984 when the artistic community throughout North America rallied to protest U.S. intervention in Central America. An exhibition at the Tufts University Art Galleries focuses on that nearly forgotten moment that ultimately provided a blueprint for movements to come. Jared Bowen of GBH Boston reports as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
