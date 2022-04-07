Exhibit explores artists’ efforts to end U.S. intervention in Central America

By —

Jared Bowen, GBH

Audio

"Artists' Call" was the name of the effort in 1984 when the artistic community throughout North America rallied to protest U.S. intervention in Central America. An exhibition at the Tufts University Art Galleries focuses on that nearly forgotten moment that ultimately provided a blueprint for movements to come. Jared Bowen of GBH Boston reports as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

Listen to this Segment

By —

Jared Bowen, GBH

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: