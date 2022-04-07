Former Republican Rep. Will Hurd shares his ideas for an ‘American Reboot’

Fmr. Rep. Will Hurd:

I think oftentimes, we look at top-line numbers, but we need to be looking at the things that we're actually giving.

I have been connected with the national security community for over two decades. And one of the things I learned, whether it was my time in back alleys of dangerous places as an undercover officer in the CIA, or working in Congress on the Intelligence Committee, we should have a very simple policy: Your friends should love you, and your enemies should fear you.

This is a principle I talk about in the book. When President Zelenskyy is saying, I need more help, my country needs more help, and here are some of the things you can do, I think we should listen to him. We should be giving them the kinds of tools that they need in order to bring a true end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The longer this goes on, the bigger the impact is going to be on Eastern Europe.