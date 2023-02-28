Exhibit spotlights portraits and stories of Black Southerners living during Jim Crow era

On this last day of Black History Month, we feature the stories of Black Southerners during Jim Crow, as told in a single frame. NewsHour Digital Anchor Nicole Ellis visited the University of Virginia to see how historical portraits are helping redefine a generation in its own voice, and through its own lens. It's for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team.

