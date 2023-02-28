Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tuesday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court hears a challenge to President Biden's student loan relief plan with major implications for borrowers. Food banks prepare for a spike in demand as SNAP benefits implemented during the pandemic come to an end for many. Plus, nearly a year after their town was liberated, residents of Bucha reflect on the horrors and potential war crimes of Russian forces.
