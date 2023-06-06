Experts warn of humanitarian and environmental crisis following Ukraine dam breach

Amna Nawaz:

For more on the destruction of the dam and its impact on Ukraine and on the war, we turn to Michael Kofman, senior fellow for Russian studies at the Center for Naval Analyses. That's a federally funded research and analysis organization that focuses primarily on national security issues.

Michael, as we just saw there, the breach has certainly impacted both Russian-controlled areas and Ukrainian-held areas. As U.S. officials work to see if they can assess who is responsible, how do you see it? Would this breach benefit either side?

Michael Kofman, Center for Naval Analyses: Now, unfortunately, this breach is an ecological and a humanitarian disaster.

It actually results on a lose-lose proposition for both sides. The flooding is going to substantially affect the Ukrainian-controlled right side of the riverbank. It's going to probably damage even more the currently Russian-occupied side of Kherson, because it's on a lower floodplain.

And it will also potentially damage the water canal that supplies water all the way down to Russian-occupied Crimea. So this is a disaster on many levels, and it will have long-lasting economic and humanitarian implications for the region. I think, unfortunately, it's still unclear whether the dam was destroyed resulting from a deliberate act by Russian forces or due to negligence, given this dam was previously damaged during the Russian withdrawal from Kherson back in November.

And there was significant rain. And there was a raising of the water level in the deeper water reservoir ahead of this over the course of the past several months. So that situation is still unclear. But, either way, Russia is responsible, either by virtue of action or by virtue of the fact that it controlled the dam.

At the end of the day, the outcome of the situation is the result of Russian actions in Ukraine one way or another.