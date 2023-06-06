Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, a dam breach in Ukraine endangers several cities and prompts evacuations as Russia and Kyiv trade blame. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launches his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, signaling he plans to take former President Trump head-on. Plus, the mayor of Los Angeles discusses her city's strategy to counteract the alarming increase in homelessness.
Support Provided By:
Learn more