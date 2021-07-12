Exploring the conspiracies, chaos in the assassination investigation in Haiti

Judy Woodruff:

Now to the crisis in Haiti.

It's been less than a week since the shocking assassination of Haiti's president by gunman who broke into his home. Now a possible conspiracy involving a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida has further roiled an already fraught situation, all this as political rivals jockey for power.

There is now a new lead suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Haitian authorities said over the weekend that he is this man, 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian American who lives in Florida. In 2011, he appeared to promote himself as a leader for Haiti.