Exploring the economic argument for a return to open US borders

Even as President Biden has been focused on Russia, China and U.S.-European relationships while traveling abroad this past week, here at home, immigration and the presence of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border remain a pressing issue for him.

Since taking office in January, the president has made a number of moves to change former President Trump's hard-line immigration policies. And just last week, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a tough message in Guatemala, telling its citizens not to come to the U.S.

Tonight, Paul Solman looks at part of the economic debate around permitting far more people to cross the U.S.-Mexico border and come into the country. It's part of his reporting for Making Sense.