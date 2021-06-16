Wednesday on the NewsHour, a look at President Joe Biden's meeting with Vladimir Putin at a low point of relations with Russia. Then, we explore the competing infrastructure proposals making their way through Congress and the speed bumps blocking bipartisan agreement. And, despite widespread agreement on at least some immigration limits, an economist argues for completely open borders.
Wednesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Key takeaways from tense but ‘constructive’ US-Russia summit8 min
-
Exploring the issues affecting US-Russia relations and the future of diplomacy8 min
-
News Wrap: Federal Reserve projects rate increases in 2023 as economy recovers from COVID5 min
-
What exactly is Congress doing on infrastructure?4 min
-
Why Southern Baptists’ runoff election represents a ‘watershed moment’ for Evangelicals10 min
-
Exploring the economic argument for a return to open US borders9 min
-
It was supposed to be a ‘quiet little cafe’ in Maine. It turned into a culinary phenomenon7 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.