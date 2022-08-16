Explosions hit Russian-annexed Crimea as Ukraine vows to retake territory

Nick Schifrin:

Ukraine didn't claim official responsibility, but, on Twitter, minutes after the explosion, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak quipped: "The Ukrainian armed forces continue the demilitarization operation to fully rid our land of Russian invaders. Our soldiers are the best sponsors of a good mood. Crimea is Ukraine."

Just last week, a massive cloud filled the sky after multiple explosions at a Russian air base. Russia claimed it was an accident, but satellite images from the Saki air base before and after the attack show burned earth and multiple fighter jets destroyed.

Crimea and its beaches have long been summer tourist destinations. Last week, beachgoers had to flee the explosions, and Ukrainians posted this parity video, telling Russian tourists and troops on Crimea it would be a cruel summer, after all.

In 2014, Russia occupied and annexed Crimea after a sham referendum. Russia used it on the day of invasion to capture a huge swathe of Ukrainian territory. But President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to take it back.