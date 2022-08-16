Safety of nuclear plant in Ukraine at risk amid ongoing fighting

Sola Talabi, Nuclear Engineer:

Right.

So, I think there's certainly a lot of concern here. The — speaking in non-esoteric nuclear terms, you can think of the plant as a system that's under stress. And any system under stress, under sustained stress, would eventually fail.

And the question is really how, when and where. So we can — you can think of three P's. You can think of the people who work at the plant, you can think of the processes, and you can think about the physical structures. They are all under stress.

The people are under duress, working under duress, the threat of violence. So that creates stress. You can think of the processes. The nuclear plant is a very process-driven, heavily procedural. Those processes are under stress.

And, certainly, the physical structure we have seen with the shelling, and that — clearly, that the physical structure is under stress. So, I would say some specific risks include the vulnerability — the vulnerable systems that are outside the containment structure.

So, if you — if you have ever driven past a nuclear plant, you see a big dome. Those components and elements that are inside the dome are generally relatively safe from the physical stress. But there are a lot of critical systems that are outside. And those are certainly more vulnerable to some of the attacks.