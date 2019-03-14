Explosive cheating scandal illuminates hidden inequities of college admissions

Judy Woodruff:

The college admissions scandal that was revealed this week has sparked conversations around the country, not just about the scheme itself, but much bigger questions about access, race, class and inequality in higher education.

On Tuesday, the FBI and Department of Justice detailed a sweeping cheating and bribery scandal involving parents and high-profile celebrities paying big money to make sure their children could get into some of the most select universities.

We explore some of the questions that this has touched off with Daniel Golden. He is a senior editor at ProPublica and author of "The Price of Admission: How America's Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates." And Rashad Robinson is the president of Color Of Change. It's an organization focused on racial justice.

Gentlemen, welcome to both you.

Rashad Robinson, let me start with you.

What do you think this scandal, as we said, involving parents and coaches and one particular consulting firm, says about inequality in American higher education?