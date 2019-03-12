How a bombshell bribery scandal illuminates the ‘corruption’ of college admissions

Jeffrey Selingo:

Yes. Yes.

I mean, we're seeing this more, that the seats are scarce at these — at the selective colleges and universities. There are more people every year trying to get into them. They represent about a third of applications every year, even though they only represent about 18 percent of students, the most elite colleges.

So the competition to get into them is great. And yet we know from research that, in many ways, it doesn't matter where you go to college. It matters how you go to college, and being really engaged in your studies and extracurricular activities, getting internships and other types of activities matter more.

But yet we want to get into these colleges because we know the seats are scarce. We're worried about the future of the economy and the future of our children. We want to make sure that they get — have all the same privileges that we had.

And so every year, more and more people are trying to get into these colleges. And we see this in their application totals, right? Everyone's up like 8, 10 percent every year. And they're getting tens of thousands of applications and admitting in many cases fewer than 10 percent, in some cases fewer than 5 percent of applicants.