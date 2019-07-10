Fallout from leaked memos about Trump prompts UK ambassador to resign

Peter Westmacott:

I think it takes us straight into domestic politics, which are frankly a bit of a mess at the moment.

We have had three years going around in circles trying to work out how to make Brexit happen. And we are also now in the middle of a leadership contest for the Conservative Party which is going to determine who the next prime minister is after Theresa May.

Boris Johnson, front-runner, but needs the support of the right-wing, hard-line Brexiteers within his party when the votes are cast in the coming days.

And I think that part of this is that Kim Darroch has been accused of being soft on Brexit, of a pro-European, and so on. So I think Boris Johnson wasn't going to support the ambassador unequivocally.

The second point is that he thinks he's got a close relationship with Donald Trump. And he thinks that's going to be important when he becomes prime minister, if he becomes prime minister, and that this may be the key to making a success of Brexit with nice new trade deals.

So I suspect it was partly that he wasn't going to get on the wrong side of the president. This morning, asked about it, he seemed to be taking another view. There was, after all, very strong support in Parliament for Kim Darroch, for the position he'd been left in, and I think for the principled way in which he decided to resign and stand aside for the public good.