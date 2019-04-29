Families of Colombia’s disappeared endure ‘never-ending grief’ and a wrenching search

Judy Woodruff:

We usually think of the former dictatorships in Chile and Argentina when we hear about people disappearing in Latin America, civilians forcibly taken by the state, their whereabouts unknown.

But, in Colombia, after five decades of conflict, it's estimated that 83,000 people were disappeared. That is the worst record on the continent.

The 2016 peace deals between the government and Colombia's largest guerrilla group, the FARC, mandated that finding the missing. But the new unit to search for the disappeared is struggling even to begin its job, with the current government cutting support.

Regardless, finding loved ones remains as important as ever for the families of those missing.

With the support of the Pulitzer Center, special correspondent Nadja Drost and videographer Bruno Federico brings us this report.