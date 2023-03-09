Families of Americans detained in Iran press for their release

American Siamak Namaz, who has been detained in Iran since 2015, gave an unprecedented interview via phone from inside the notorious Evin Prison with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. Namazi is currently being held with two other Americans, environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, and businessman Emad Shargi. Shargi's sister, Neda Shargi, and daughter, Hannah Shargi, join Amna Nawaz for an exclusive interview.