Families of Americans detained in Iran press for their release

Amna Nawaz
Zeba Warsi
American Siamak Namaz, who has been detained in Iran since 2015, gave an unprecedented interview via phone from inside the notorious Evin Prison with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. Namazi is currently being held with two other Americans, environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, and businessman Emad Shargi. Shargi's sister, Neda Shargi, and daughter, Hannah Shargi, join Amna Nawaz for an exclusive interview.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
