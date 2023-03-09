Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday on the NewsHour, President Biden works to sell his newly unveiled budget to the American people and a divided Congress. Then, The CEO of Norfolk Southern faces congressional scrutiny over the toxic aftermath from the major train derailment in Ohio. Plus, the families of several Americans detained in Iran press for their release as a possible prisoner swap is negotiated.
