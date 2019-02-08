This grieving family wants pharmaceutical companies held accountable for opioid deaths

William Brangham:

The death toll from opioids is much higher than many Americans realize. It truly is a public health epidemic.

Estimates are that more than 400,000 Americans have died since the crisis began. In 2017 alone, more than 47,000 people died of an overdose.

But among the grieving mothers and fathers who are living this crisis every day, there's a growing sense that the epidemic isn't being taken seriously enough. That was the focus of a recent series by the Associated Press called "The Left Behind."

It featured many of the parents who are now burying their children at an unprecedented rate in modern American history.

As one mom in the series put it, "Where is the outrage for us?"

We're going to talk about that tonight.

Claire Galofaro is one of the reporters on that series, and she's been covering this epidemic nationally for the Associated Press. And Cheryl Juaire is one of those parents. Her 23-year-old son, Corey, died of a heroin overdose in 2011. Ever since, she's led a group of mothers working to call attention to this crisis to reform addiction treatment and to pursue action against the drug-makers.

Welcome to you both.

Claire Galofaro, I would like to start with you first.

In your series, you really documented this growing sense among parents all over the country that they feel that the country has kind of moved on from this crisis. Could you just give us a sense of the reporting, what you have found?