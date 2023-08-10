Family of Afghan American held by Taliban pleads for release: ‘He’s done nothing wrong’

Amna Nawaz:

It appears that five Iranian Americans who have been detained in Iran are in the process of being released.

The White House issued a statement this afternoon saying — quote — "We have received confirmation that Iran has released from prison five Americans who were unjustly detained and has placed them on house arrest."

The five U.S. citizens are Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi, and two Americans who wish to remain unnamed at this moment. The Associated Press reports Iran's move is part of an agreement in which billions of dollars frozen in South Korea will be released to Iran.

Late today, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked about this.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare. In any respect, Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief.

And in any instance where we would engage in such efforts to bring Americans home from Iran, Iran's owns funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts, such that the moneys can only be used for humanitarian purposes, which, as you know, is permitted under our sanctions.