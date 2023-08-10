Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Editor's Notes:
In the segment on wildfires in Hawaii, a graphic misspelled the name of the former Hawaiian ruler Kamehameha.
In the segment on prisoners in Iran, a graphic mistakenly showed an image of Vida Tahbaz as one of the American-Iranian dual nationals released in Iran. It is her husband, Morad Tahbaz, who was transferred from prison to house arrest.
In the segment on melting sea ice, UCLA Professor of Geography Marilyn Raphael is mistakenly referred to as a geologist.
We regret the errors.
Thursday on the NewsHour, wildfires in Hawaii kill dozens of people and destroy hundreds of buildings. Iran moves several detained Americans from prison to house arrest, a step toward potential release, in exchange for oil assets being unfrozen. Plus, the family of a detained Afghan engineer, an American citizen, speaks out about his unjustified incarceration by the Taliban.
