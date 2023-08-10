Editor's Notes:

In the segment on wildfires in Hawaii, a graphic misspelled the name of the former Hawaiian ruler Kamehameha.

In the segment on prisoners in Iran, a graphic mistakenly showed an image of Vida Tahbaz as one of the American-Iranian dual nationals released in Iran. It is her husband, Morad Tahbaz, who was transferred from prison to house arrest.

In the segment on melting sea ice, UCLA Professor of Geography Marilyn Raphael is mistakenly referred to as a geologist.

We regret the errors.