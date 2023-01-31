Family of man killed by officer in 2016 describes efforts to reform policing

Amna Nawaz:

Let's focus now on how the trauma of police killings ripples across communities.

In September of 2016, Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old Tulsa resident and father of four, was shot and killed by Officer Betty Shelby. Crutcher was waiting for help with his broken-down vehicle. Shelby was responding to the call. Crutcher was unarmed.

Eight months later, Officer Shelby was found not guilty of first-degree manslaughter and the case has been expunged from her record. Crutcher's twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, created a foundation in his name focused on criminal justice and policing reform.

She joins me now.

Tiffany, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I have to ask you, just first off, you and I have spoken before about how each new report, each new police killing each new video reminds you of your pain and your loss. I just want to start by asking, since the release of this horrible, horrible video of Tyre Nichols, how are you doing?