Far-right House Republicans demand more control over major issues in the chamber

Lisa Desjardins:

This would be like me taking over the show right now when I'm not even the anchor.

But this comes down to the margins in the House of Representatives. Let's take a look at where things stand. In the House right now, 218 votes is what you need for a majority. Republicans have 222. So they have got that majority. But let's talk about these 11 members who figured out — let's see — if you — so, look at those 11 members.

Then they have the power to control the majority. There they are. And these members have a few things in common. Some are members of the House Freedom Caucus, but one thread that runs through them, Amna, when you talk about how they voted for Kevin McCarthy on those first speaker votes, most of them voted no.

And that is a significant threat here. When you look at these names, this is a group that does not have a name of its own. It's not the Freedom Caucus. But these are the names I watch when I look at the voting board, and so does Kevin McCarthy.