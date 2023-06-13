Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tuesday on the NewsHour, former President Trump pleads not guilty in federal court on dozens of charges of retaining and withholding classified documents. As Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, Russia intensifies its assault with missile strikes. Plus, far-right House Republicans demand more control over major issues, potentially ensnaring any legislative movement in the chamber.
