Fauci on brief J&J pause, ‘breakthrough’ infections, and sharing vaccines with the world

Judy Woodruff:

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine appears to be on the verge of being given out once again. That is after a CDC advisory panel recommended to do so and provide a warning.

Before the panel's recommendation, I spoke today with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is also the chief medical adviser to President Biden.

And we should note that Johnson & Johnson is a funder of the "NewsHour."

Dr. Fauci, thank you very much for joining us.

You and I are recording this interview before we know what the CDC is going to say today about whether to reauthorize the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but whatever their decision is, how much of a setback to the overall effort to get vaccine into as many arms as possible has this pause been?