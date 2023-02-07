FBI foils extremist plot to bring down Baltimore’s electrical grid

William Brangham:

Amna, the FBI said it had arrested two suspects in this case last week, Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Maryland and Brandon Russell of Florida.

Federal officials say Russell, who was just released after a five-year sentence on bomb charges, is a founder of a neo-Nazi group known as the Atomwaffen. This alleged plot in Baltimore follows recent physical attacks on electrical stations in North Carolina, Oregon and Washington state, attacks that left tens of thousands of people without power. Motives in all those cases haven't been determined.

Brian Levin watches all this at the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California state University in San Bernardino. And he joins us now.

Brian Levin, thank you so much for being here.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security indicated that racist extremist groups would be targeting infrastructure, very much like this alleged plot in Baltimore.

Can you help us understand, why would neo-Nazis want to attack a power station? How does that further their goals?

Brian Levin, Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism: A couple of things.

First of all, historically and culturally, infrastructure plots and attacks and the glorification of it with within various books throughout the movement and prior plots goes back decades.

Some decades ago, I testified before Congress about something called leaderless resistance. And, as the far right frequently throughout history, and especially today, has become very fragmented and cellular, these kinds of targeted attacks that can be done by lone actors or small cells is very appealing, because it gives them leverage with respect to their small numbers.

So, we have both a historic sociocultural identification of these locations as legitimate targets and an overall racial holy war or civil war or, as accelerationists want to do, just burn down society. These folks are looking for some kind of chaos. And what they were hoping is there would be some kind of violent conflict around these attacks or, as in some of these plots most recently, attacks that take place around already emergency situations, like snowstorms or natural disasters.

So what they hope to do as part of the accelerationist wing of neo-Nazism, but that actually goes across the ideological spectrum, is to cause chaos and continuing lack of confidence and — in institutions and infighting amongst citizens. And they figure these kinds of targeted attacks, assassinations, and violence at rallies could combine to create that critical mass of revolution for white supremacy.