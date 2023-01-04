FDA clears way for wider access to abortion pills

John Yang:

Until now, the Food and Drug Administration had required that patients by mifepristone, the first of two pills used in medicated abortions, through a mail-order pharmacy or from certified clinics or doctors. Patients would still need a prescription under the new rules.

Abortion rights groups hailed the move. NARAL called it "a science-based decision that will empower folks to get the care they need in the way that best works for them."

Anti-abortion groups condemned it. Susan B. Anthony Pro-life America said the FDA was helping "abortion activists turn every post office and pharmacy into an abortion business."

Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio is an obstetrician. She heads equity transformation for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG, as it's known.

Dr. Villavicencio, what — from your perspective, what is the significance of these new FDA rules?

Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: These FDA rules are a response to the enormous amount of evidence that we have that mifepristone and medication abortion are extraordinarily safe and that these restrictions, these REMS, rules, are not necessary to keep people safe, and only create barriers to accessing essential health care like abortion.