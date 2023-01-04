Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, infighting among House Republicans blocks the confirmation of the next speaker for a second straight day. From California to New England, huge swaths of the country face intense winter weather, including so-called "atmospheric rivers." Plus, South Korea raises concerns about U.S. security guarantees as the North increases missile testing.
