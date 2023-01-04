January 4, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, infighting among House Republicans blocks the confirmation of the next speaker for a second straight day. From California to New England, huge swaths of the country face intense winter weather, including so-called "atmospheric rivers." Plus, South Korea raises concerns about U.S. security guarantees as the North increases missile testing.

