FDA criticized for working too closely with biotech company to approve Alzheimer’s drug

Geoff Bennett:

Judy, when the FDA approved the drug back in June of 2021, Biogen had hoped to earn billions of dollars off of it within a few years.

But the congressional report found numerous problems in the lead-up to that approval, including, the FDA's interactions with Biogen were — quote — "atypical" and included collaboration in at least 115 meetings, calls and e-mails about the drug.

The FDA approved Aduhelm for Alzheimer's patients, despite the lack of clinical trial data and concerns among FDA advisers. And Biogen set an unjustifiably high price of $56,000 a year for patients in order to — quote — "make history."

STAT has worked on its own investigations into all of this. And reporter Damian Garde joins us now.

It's great to have you here.

Damian, this report is the result of an 18-month investigation by two House committees. Investigators reviewed some 500,000 documents from the FDA and from Biogen. And investigators concluded that the FDA went way beyond its normal protocol bringing this drug to market.

Tell us more about that. In what ways?