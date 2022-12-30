Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 30, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, a congressional committee makes six years of former President Trump's tax returns public. The FDA is criticized for breaking protocol during its approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the biggest political headlines of 2022 and what to expect in the new year.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch