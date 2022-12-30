Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Friday on the NewsHour, a congressional committee makes six years of former President Trump's tax returns public. The FDA is criticized for breaking protocol during its approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the biggest political headlines of 2022 and what to expect in the new year.
