FDA greenlights Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

This has been something that a lot of parents and pediatricians have been eagerly awaiting. The reason is, is that vaccinating kids is an important part, an important step for us to really tamping down this pandemic.

As you were just reporting, cases in the U.S. have really fallen, but getting kids vaccinated is going to be important if we want to open schools fully in the fall. It's also, given that there are these new variants that are more contagious, and some of them make us sicker, plus there is this reluctant group of adults in the U.S. who are still resistant to getting it, we need as many Americans to be vaccinated as possible.

And this move now opens up millions of more Americans who could be eligible for the vaccine very soon.